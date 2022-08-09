Key militant killed in West Bank raid a Palestinian symbol

'I am surrounded. I won't forsake my weapons. I'm going to be martyred. Pray for me,' Nabulsi said

Three Fatah militants were killed in a raid by Israeli security forces in the West Bank Tuesday morning, and at least 40 people were wounded, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The main target of the raid was Ibrahim Nabulsi, dubbed ‘the Lion of Nablus,’ who managed to escape two previous arrest attempts. Nabulsi was one of the militants killed this morning.

Fierce clashes erupted as the Israeli military and special forces came to arrest terror suspects, including Nabulsi, a member of Fatah’s armed wing and the commander of its Nablus brigade. A total of four people were arrested during a three-hour siege, which included the firing of anti-tank weapons at the apartment in which Nabulsi was hiding.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades commander sent an audio recording, stating, "I love you guys so much. I love my mother. Take care of the homeland after me. Don’t forsake your weapons."

"I am surrounded. I won't forsake my weapons. I'm going to be martyred. Pray for me."

Nabulsi was a national symbol, with viral glorification on social media, including TikTok videos with people chanting his name.

He survived two previous arrest attempts this year, the latest in late July, wanted for numerous attacks in the West Bank, including shooting attacks against military positions and against Joseph's Tomb.

Videos surfaced of him carrying the body of a fellow militant killed in a raid to arrest him, saying, “Lucky you. You are in the grace of Allah now.”

Quds Network A social media image showing the three Palestinians killed in a West Bank raid, Islam Sabbouh (L) Ibrahim Nabulsi, and Hussein Jamal Taha (R).

After Nabulsi's death, his mother was recorded saying, "They shot Ibrahim? On the contrary. There are 100 Ibrahims after him. All of you before me are Ibrahim.”

Fatah and the Palestinian Authority President’s office said Tuesday's events would lead to further escalation and violence in the streets less than two days after a ceasefire was reached in Gaza.

And with Palestinian groups trying to tie together the different arenas, this could potentially reignite an already tense situation.