After the fighting, Israel tries to bolster an 'economic peace'

Gazans allowed to enter Israel again for work and medical treatment as border crossings reopen

Gazans are returning to last week's routine before the fighting between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad took over their lives as crossing points into the Gaza Strip were opened on Tuesday.

The two main ones, at Erez in the north of the enclave, and Kerem Shalom in the south, are vital access points for Gazans trying to enter Israel and are the only Israeli access points for blockaded Gazans to receive their daily supplies including food and pharmaceuticals.

It's part of Israel's attempt to forge an economic peace. The idea being that if Palestinians, and specifically Gazans have their basic living standards met, or even raised, and have financial security, conflict becomes less of an option for them.

This is Israel's current goal in Gaza. Just before last weekend's flare-up the Israeli government was talking about increasing the number of permits for Gazans to work in Israel.

With 50 percent unemployment, according to the Palestinian Bureau of Statistics, and a significantly lower salary in Gaza, employment in Israel is one of the main motivations for Gazans to cross the security barriers.

On Tuesday, both crossing points were returning to their status of a week ago. Trucks loaded with fuel and grain passed through Kerem Shalom into the enclave and Gazans came to Erez on their way to Israel for work or medical treatment.

"The work in Israel is very important. Everyone who passes into Israel and sees the atmosphere in Israel and the work and how good it is, everyone wants peace. When I entered from Gaza and I came here after I finished the security checks, I was very happy. I see my interest in my work. This war destroys the people. They want to live," said one Gazan worker on Tuesday.