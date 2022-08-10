Hamas issues, then revokes, media restrictions on Gaza coverage

Palestinians working with foreign media were ordered not to report about Gazans killed by misfired rockets

Hamas militants ruling the Gaza Strip issued new restrictions for media after the recent conflict with Israel, but later rescinded them, reports said Tuesday.

Palestinians who work with foreign journalists were ordered not to report about Gazans killed by misfired rockets launched by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) during the three-day conflict that left 46 killed and 360 wounded, according to Gazan health authorities.

The new guidelines also required Palestinian reporters and translators to blame Israel for the escalation, according to Israel's Foreign Press Association said.

However, after consultations with authorities in Gaza, the restrictions were revoked, AP News learned.

Salam Marouf, director of the Gazan government's media office, also confirmed the revocation, saying that they welcome “all foreign journalists and media into Gaza and we call on them to come.”

After the Egypt-mediated ceasefire took effect on Monday, the Interior Ministry in Gaza issued the rules to Palestinians applying for entry permits on behalf of foreign media outlets instructing them to pass the guidelines on to the foreign reporters.

As Hamas requires all journalists entering the enclave to have a local sponsor - who is often a Palestinian reporter or translator employed by the outlet - the revoked restrictions required them to accompany the foreign journalists.

They were also told to “defend the Palestinian narrative and reject the foreigners’ bias to the Israeli narrative.”

Moreover, the sponsors would have been held accountable for what the foreign media produced during their visit to Gaza.

According to the rescinded rules, they would have also been required to inform Hamas of “any suspicious behavior or illogical questions” and submit a full report of journalists’ activities in Gaza with the links to all published reports. Spreading information about the guidelines themselves could have resulted in the revocation of the sponsorship.

“Such a move would have constituted a severe, unacceptable, and unjustifiable restriction on the freedom of the press, as well as the safety of our colleagues in Gaza,” the FPA statement said.

Hamas previously banned Palestinians from working for Israeli media or giving interviews to them.