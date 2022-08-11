Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike faces brain damage, doctors say

Islamic Jihad claimed that Awawdeh was one of the imprisoned Palestinians who would be released

Prisoner Khalil Awawdeh's health is deteriorating as his hunger strike surpasses 160 days, with possible permanent neurological damage, doctors warned on Thursday.

Awawdeh is using a hunger strike to protest his administrative detention without trial.

Israel Prison Service's director of medicine said he should be sent to a public hospital as soon as possible. He was brought to the emergency room Tuesday but refused treatment as part of the strike.

Earlier this week, when Israel and Islamic Jihad declared an Egypt-brokered ceasefire after a weekend flare-up of tensions, the militant group claimed that Awawdeh was one of the imprisoned Palestinians who would be released.

"Prisoner Khalil Awawdeh will be released to a hospital within a few hours, and we are sure of that," Islamic Jihad spokesperson Daoud Shihab said in an interview on Monday.

However, Israel's Public Security Minister Omer Barlev later told Kan that Israel didn't agree to release any Islamic Jihad members.

Awawdeh, 40, has been on a hunger strike for roughly 160 days, reportedly currently weighing 77 pounds. Not much is known about the father of four other than he is a devout Muslim, resident of a West Bank village near Hebron, and studied economics at Al-Quds Open University without graduating.

His wife, Dalal Awawadeh, said that he has spent a total of six years in administrative detention and she has only been allowed to visit him once.

“He told me, during the visit, that he decided to go on a hunger strike because they will keep him in prison for two or three years as happened in his previous administrative arrests.”

She said she fears his death.