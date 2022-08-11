UN human rights chief 'alarmed' by amount of Palestinian kids killed

Michelle Bachelet says that 'the killing and maiming of so many children this year is unconscionable'

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Thursday expressed "alarm" at the number of Palestinian children killed in the West Bank and Gaza this year.

Calling the two regions "occupied Palestinian territory," Bachelet in a statement cited 19 deaths of Palestinian children in the past week, including 17 children in Gaza during this past weekend's fighting between Israeli forces and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist group.

“Inflicting hurt on any child during the course of conflict is deeply disturbing, and the killing and maiming of so many children this year is unconscionable,” Bachelet said.

She condemned civilian casualties as a result of Israeli strikes in Gaza during Operation Breaking Dawn that took place August 5 to 7 as violations of international humanitarian law, while also accusing PIJ of breaking international law by firing mortars and rockets indiscriminately at Israel.

Notably, she mentioned "civilian casualties and damage to civilian objects" caused by PIJ not just in Israel but also in Gaza, without mentioning specific incidents or numbers in Gaza attributed to PIJ.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), more than 200 rockets fired at Israel misfired and fell inside the Gaza Strip out of over 1,100 rockets launched by Gaza terrorists.

The IDF believes that PIJ is responsible for 12 child deaths as a result of failed rocket launches. In particular, two failed launches at the Jabaliya refugee camp over the weekend killed nine children, according to the IDF.

“More Palestinians died from failed fire from Islamic Jihad than from IDF fire," IDF Spokesman Ran Kochav said Monday.