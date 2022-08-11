US Jews moved to West Bank settlements at record rate in 2021

Nearly 10% of Jewish Americans who immigrated to Israel in 2021 moved to a West Bank settlement

More Jews moved from the United States to West Bank settlements in 2021 than in any other year in the past decade, according to data compiled by Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

The figures showed that 333 US Jews who made aliyah — Jewish immigration to Israel – last year found new homes in the Palestinian territory, a 73 percent increase from the year prior.

Click here for an Explainer on West Bank settlements.

It should be mentioned, though, that aliyah in 2020 was significantly limited due to Covid. However, compared to 2019, last year’s numbers were up by 57 percent.

Nearly 10 percent of Jewish Americans who immigrated to Israel in 2021 moved to a settlement, the highest share since 2015.

Among new immigrants, Americans show the greatest preference for living in the West Bank. Russians and Ukrainians account for the majority of Israel’s immigrants, but less than two percent of them live in the West Bank.

Most US Jews who made aliyah in recent decades are also Orthodox Jewish, usually aligning themselves with the settler movement.

But ideology is only part of the reason that US Jews are finding their new homes in the West Bank. Another factor is the greater availability of affordable housing when compared to Israeli locales within the Green Line.

CBS figures also revealed that more than 40 percent of all immigrants who moved to West Bank settlements in 2021 came from the US.

Among the settlements popular among US immigrants were Efrat and Ma’aleh Adumim, two communities close to Jerusalem.