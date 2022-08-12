Denial, doubt over Israeli claim of misfired rockets in Gaza

'The martyrs in Jabalia camp, the catastrophe of Jabalia camp, were caused by the occupation'

As the cleanup in Gaza continues from last weekend’s conflict between Israel and the enclave’s Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), there is another battle over which side caused civilian casualties.

According to the Israeli military, a fifth of more than 1,000 rockets fired toward Israel misfired, many plunging within Gaza where they caused a third of the 44 deaths recorded there during the 56-hour battle.

Israel’s army supplied videos and radar images which it said showed a PIJ rocket veering off course soon after being launched on Saturday, hitting an area where five people, including four children, died.

Both Hamas – which controls Gaza – and the Iranian-backed PIJ militant group denied the Israeli accounts and blamed Israel for all the deaths in Gaza.

But a PIJ spokesman said it was conducting an investigation.

"Israel began the military round and therefore it bears responsibility for all the results of that military round," said Daoud Shehab.

"These are wrong and false allegations Israel is making to escape its responsibility for the killing of civilians and children.”

In the Jabalia refugee camp of northern Gaza, damaged cars and buildings left little doubt of the force of the blasts that hit the area over the weekend.

But those in the camp refused to credit the account by Israel, which they insisted bore the responsibility for the deaths.

"The martyrs in Jabalia camp, the catastrophe of Jabalia camp, were caused by the occupation," said Mohammad al-Nairab, who lost his sons in the blasts.