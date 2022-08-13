Qatar to help rebuild Gaza homes destroyed in Islamic Jihad-Israel conflict

Unofficial reports say more than a hundred houses were destroyed during Israel's Operation 'Breaking Dawn'

Qatar agreed to finance the restoration of houses in Gaza destroyed during the latest regional conflict between the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Israel, the head of Hamas’ political wing Ismail Haniyeh said Friday.

Unofficial reports say more than a hundred houses crumbled in the chaos that ensued after Israel launched its Operation “Breaking Dawn” military offensive campaign against PIJ targets in the Palestinian enclave.

Doha has underwritten Gaza rebuilding and infrastructure projects since the 2014 war between Gaza’s ruling Hamas group and Israel.

After the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in May 2021, Jerusalem and Washington demanded that Qatar revise the payouts. Months later, the Gulf state’s aid envoy said it would resume funding for civil servants and poor families in Gaza under a new mechanism involving the West Bank’s Palestinian Authority and the United Nations.

Gas-rich Qatar used to spend $30 million per month to help operate the enclave's lone power plant and to support needy families and Hamas-hired public servants.

Doha also holds a significant role in mediating tensions between Israel and Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

Forty-nine Palestinians were killed and over 300 wounded during last weekend’s cross-border conflict, which also saw more than a thousand rockets fired by the PIJ toward Israel.