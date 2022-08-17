Gaza sources to i24NEWS: Hamas arrests Islamic Jihad missile unit

Al-Quds Brigades armed group prevented from laying missiles in its positions

Informed sources from the Gaza Strip revealed to i24NEWS' Arabic channel that Hamas prevented the Palestinian Islamic Jihad from placing missiles in positions and arrested the cell.

"An armed group of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of Hamas, stopped at dawn Wednesday a cell from the missile unit of the Al-Quds Brigades, the military arm of the Islamic Jihad movement, and prevented it from laying missiles in its positions in the northwest of the Gaza Strip," the sources said.

According to the Palestinian sources, the group from Hamas stopped the PIJ cell and confiscated the rockets, as well as the joint coordination cards that allow the cells of the organizations in the enclave to move freely.

"After the arrest of the cell members, they were released following the intervention of senior military leaders from the two organizations," the report indicated.

"The Hamas and Islamic Jihad leaderships held a joint session at dawn, and it was decided to form an investigation committee."

The sources confirmed that "it was revealed that the Al-Quds Brigades took a decision after the last round to withdraw from the joint operations room. The decision came due to Hamas' betrayal of the Islamic Jihad in the last round."