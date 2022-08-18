Israeli military raids offices of Palestinian NGOs - report

Israeli forces 'confiscated items and shut down the main entrance with an iron plate'

Israeli security forces on Thursday reportedly raided offices of several non-governmental organizations in Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.

According to the statement by Al-Haq organization, which is an independent Palestinian human rights group based in Ramallah, Israeli forces raided their office early morning and “confiscated items and shut down the main entrance with an iron plate leaving behind a military order declaring the organization unlawful.”

Al-Haq also said that offices of other Palestinian NGOs such as Addameer, Bisan Center for Research and Development and Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees have been raided.

Last year, Israel labeled six prominent Palestinian rights groups and civil society movements as “terrorist organizations” sparking criticism for alleged human rights abuses. Israel’s government insisted that the blacklisted organizations were fronts for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which is also considered a terrorist group in the United States and European Union.