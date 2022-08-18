Israeli security forces arrest 11 suspects in West Bank raid

Israeli soldiers also closed down seven institutions used by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

Israeli military together with Shin Bet (domestic security agency) and Border Police forces overnight conducted counterterrorism activities in the West Bank, arresting 11 wanted suspects, according to a statement.

The raid included the towns of Aqabat Jabr, Faqqua, Dayr al-Ghusun, Bayt Liqya and in the Dheisha camp. Two suspects were apprehended in the towns of Jaba' and Arraba. Another three individuals were arrested in the towns of Dura and Bayt Awa.

“Furthermore, the soldiers conducted counterterrorism activity in the city of Qalqilya to apprehend two additional wanted suspects. During the activity, a violent riot was instigated during which dozens of Palestinians hurled rocks and firecrackers toward the soldiers, who responded with riot dispersal means,” the army statement said, adding that no wounds were sustained by Israeli forces.

Part of the overnight operation was aimed at securing the entrance of worshipers to Joseph’s Tomb in the city of Nablus, believed by Jewish groups to be the prophet's final resting site. One Palestinian teenager was killed and over 30 wounded in clashes with Israel security forces, according to Palestinian reports.

Overall, 11 suspects were arrested overnight and transferred to security forces for further processing.

Israeli soldiers also closed down seven institutions Jerusalem says are used by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist organization, and confiscated property belonging to them. Earlier on Wednesday, several Palestinian NGOs reported that their offices were raided by Israeli forces.

According to the official statement, rocks and Molotov cocktails were thrown at the soldiers during this operation, but no one was wounded.