Palestinian killed in Israeli West Bank raid, says health ministry

A Palestinian man was killed Friday by Israeli forces during a raid in the north of the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Salah Sawafta, 58, "died of critical wounds, sustained by live bullets from the occupation (Israeli military) in the head, in Tubas this morning," a ministry statement said.

The Israeli military said soldiers came under fire during a raid in the West Bank town.

During an operation in "Tubas, several suspects hurled Molotov cocktails and opened fire at (Israeli) troops, who responded with fire," the army said in a statement, adding "hits were identified.”

The mayor of Tubas, Hossam Daraghmeh, said Sawafta was leaving dawn prayers when he was shot.

"He left the mosque and was heading to his house wearing a prayer robe. There was a vengeful soldier stationed in a building near the municipality who shot him in the head," Daraghmeh said.

He said Sawafta was unarmed when he was hit: "This man did not have a stone or anything in his hand.”

Israel’s military said five people were detained in overnight raids across the West Bank.

On Wednesday night, a Palestinian was killed and several others were seriously wounded in clashes with Israeli security forces, who said they were there to protect Jewish worshipers visiting Joseph's Tomb.

Israeli media said gunmen opened fire on a bus taking Jews to the site.