Hamas, PIJ defend Abbas over '50 Holocausts' remark

Germany guilty of 'hypocrisy,' 'denial of Palestinian suffering,' groups say

Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) issued statements on Saturday in support of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas's claim that Israel was guilty of perpetrating "50 Holocausts" against the Palestinians.

The two Gaza Strip-based terrorist organizations are usually at loggerheads with Abbas, whose Fatah party was kicked out of Gaza by Hamas in 2007. However the much-criticized statement, made by the leader in Berlin, occasioned a rare show of solidarity.

A senior PIJ official was quoted by the Jerusalem Post as saying that Abbas’s remark was “part of the Palestinian national narrative” and German authorities showed their "double standards" by launching a hate speech probe.

“The position of the German police represents one of the aspects of double standards, hypocrisy and bias in favor of the occupation” that amounts to “a denial of the suffering of the Palestinian people, who are paying the price of the results of World War II in the absence of international justice.”

A Hamas spokesperson made comments to a similar effect.

Abbas’ statement on Wednesday came in response to a question about the anniversary of the Munich massacre that took the lives of 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics. The attack carried out by the Palestinian militant group Black September was linked to Abbas’ political party Fatah.

"If you want to go over the past, go ahead," Abbas replied to reporters.

“I have 50 slaughters that Israel committed...50 massacres, 50 slaughters...50 Holocausts,” he went on.