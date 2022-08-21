Palestinians working in Israel strike over demand for bank accounts

About 200,000 Palestinians cross each day into Israel or Jewish settlements for work

Several thousand Palestinians employed in Israel staged a one-day strike on Sunday, protesting a decision to pay their salaries into bank accounts rather than in cash.

The new payment method was agreed upon between Palestinian and Israeli authorities looking for a more efficient and secure way to pay salaries. Still, workers fear hidden fees and new taxes will cut their wages.

Most workers do not have bank accounts and putting their salaries on the books would create a new revenue source for the financially-strapped Palestinian Authority (PA) while bringing a windfall in service fees for Palestinian banks.

Under the arrangement, salaries will be paid weekly with bank fees set at $1 per transfer, according to several workers who spoke to Reuters.

Palestinian Labor Minister Nasri Abu Jeish said the new arrangement was meant to protect workers' rights and that there was no plan to impose new taxes.

No immediate comment was available from COGAT, Israel’s military liaison to the Palestinians, to Reuters.

The PA, which has limited autonomy in the West Bank, is responsible for roughly 150,000 public sector jobs in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Its budget was $330 million for 2021 and relied heavily on foreign donors.

Workers' representatives said if the decision was not canceled, they would escalate their protest and might declare an open-ended strike.