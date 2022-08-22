Palestinians travel to Cyprus from Israel via Ramon Airport for first time

Before today, Palestinians were forced to travel abroad via Jordan or secure an entry permit into Israel

For the first time, a group of Palestinians flew from Israel to Cyprus on Monday via Ramon Airport in the southern Israeli city of Eilat.

Before today, Palestinians were forced to travel abroad via Jordan or secure an entry permit into Israel to fly from Ben Gurion Airport, a rare occurrence. However, the use of Ramon Airport may not be so simple, as traveling from the northern West Bank to the southern city takes roughly five hours.

Flights will be carried out through the coordinator of the Israeli government in the Palestinian territories, in coordination with Israel’s government.

Monday's passengers arrived at the airport on organized trips from the Mitar checkpoint south of the West Bank's Hebron Hills, joining the rest of the passengers on the flight.

In early August, the Israeli Airports Authority (IAA) announced that Palestinians from the West Bank could start traveling from Ramon Airport later that month. Israeli airline Arkia operated the inaugural service, flying from Eilat to Larnaca, Cyprus, Monday morning.

“Until today, flights for Palestinians in a unique framework, and in particular from Ramon Airport, were just a dream. And indeed, the dream has been fulfilled,” said Arkia CEO Oz Berlowitz.

Later on, several airlines are expected to offer flights to Turkey. Flights to Antalya and Istanbul were also expected to depart on Monday, but the IAA announced Sunday they would be delayed.

The flights will be carried out by two Turkish companies, Pegasus and AtlasGlobal, operating two weekly flights using Airbus A321 planes, which can accommodate 220 passengers.