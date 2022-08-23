Gaza: 1 dead, several injured in 'accidental explosion'

Israeli army says not involved in the blast reported in Khan Younis

An "accidental explosion" left one person dead and several others injured in Khan Younis of the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the Hamas-run Interior Ministry confirmed.

Israel's army spokesperson responded to the event, stressing, "we were not involved in this incident."

A 9-year-old girl was among the injured from the blast that occurred in the vicinity of a house, according to Gaza's Interior Ministry.

Police and security agencies were reportedly on the scene after the explosion.

Israel conducted airstrikes in the Gaza Strip during three days of fighting earlier this month against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, with the terrorist group launching more than a thousands rockets at Israeli territory.

Many of those rockets fell in the Gaza Strip before reaching Israel or were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system.

An Israeli military assessment and independent reporting showed that misfired rockets launched by the Islamic Jihad resulted in Palestinian casualties in Gaza during the three-day conflict.

Less than half of those killed in Gaza during Israel’s Operation "Breaking Dawn" were tied to Palestinian terrorist groups, according to an analysis published recently by The Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center.

Of the 49 fatalities reviewed by the Israeli research institute, 12 were affiliated with the Islamic Jihad – which Israel was in direct conflict with from August 5 to 8 – and five with Gaza’s ruling Hamas faction.