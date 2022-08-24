Palestinian Authority urges Palestinians not to use Israeli airport

'Should the occupation want to ease up for the Palestinians, let them open Jerusalem Airport,' says the PA

The Palestinian Authority on Wednesday urged its citizens not to travel through Ramon airport in southern Israel, saying they should have their own airport.

Earlier this month, Israel Airport Authority said that Palestinians from the West Bank would be offered flights from Ramon, in the resort city of Eilat, to destinations in Turkey.

This came following pressure from the United States to ease strict travel restrictions which prevent Palestinians from using Israeli airports - including Ben Gurion, Israel's central international hub - without special permission.

Palestinians traveling abroad usually do so through Jordan, but there are often long delays while crossing the border. However, getting to Ramon isn’t necessarily more accessible, with travel times to Eilat taking up to five hours from the northern West Bank.

"Should the occupation want to ease up for the Palestinians, let them open Jerusalem Airport," Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said, according to Reuters, referring to the Qalandia airport in the northern West Bank, which closed in 2000.

Israel's offer to allow Palestinians to use Ramon for some flights has been heavily criticized by many Palestinian activists who say it does nothing to ease the severe travel restrictions.

When asked about a charter flight carrying Palestinian passengers to Cyprus through Ramon this week, Moussa Rahal, a spokesman for the Palestinian Transport Ministry, said: "National duty compels us not to travel through Ramon airport, and we advise them not to go there."