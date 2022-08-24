Jordan expands power supplies to the West Bank

Amman seeks to increase exports to the Palestinian territories to $1 billion a year from current $200 million

Jordan said on Wednesday it doubled the electricity sold to the West Bank city of Jericho to 80 megawatts, helping reduce its reliance on power supplied by Israel.

The extra supplies come from a power station in the Jordan Valley linked to an existing grid controlled by the Palestinian Authority. While also running part of the West Bank, it currently receives most of the electricity supplies from Israel.

“Jordan supports our goal to gradually end dependency imposed on us by the (Israeli) occupation in trade, infrastructure, water, energy, among others,” Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said druing a ceremony at the power station, which his Jordanian counterpart attended.

“This project was completed in record time as part of our continued support of Palestinians in all fields,” Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh noted.

“This reflects our commitment to help in building the foundations of the independent Palestinian state,” he added.

The prime minister also said that Amman’s goal is to increase exports to the Palestinian territories to $1 billion a year from the current $200 million if Israel eases trade restrictions and opens commercial crossings.

Jordan and the Palestinian Authority have been seeking to expand ties under the peace accords signed with Israel in 1990s, accusing the Jewish state of creating obstacles for it, which Jerusalem denies.

Earlier in July, Israel and Jordan announced the establishment of a joint Israeli-Jordanian industrial and employment zone on the border. It will create bilateral initiatives in trade, technology and local industry, according to Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid.