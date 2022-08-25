Gaza extremists hold parade after latest conflict with Israel

Islamic Jihad militants displayed rocket replicas; Gazan residents lined the streets, throwing flowers

Dozens of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants held a parade in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, displaying life-sized replicas of their rockets in a show of defiance after three days of heavy fighting with Israel earlier this month.

The flare-up from August 5-8 left 49 Palestinians dead, including the Islamic Jihad’s top two commanders and 10 other fighters, before an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire took effect.

Islamic Jihad militants fired some 1,100 rockets at Israel, but no one on the Israeli side was killed or seriously wounded.

Israel's military said more civilians in Gaza were killed by failed rocket launches by the Islamic Jihad than by Israeli airstrikes. Last week, however, Haaretz cited "several defense sources" saying an army probe found that an Israeli airstrike killed five Palestinian minors on the last day of the violence.

It was the deadliest exchange of fire since last year’s war between Israel and Hamas, the ruling group of the Palestinian enclave for the past 15 years – which did not join the Islamic Jihad in the latest conflict.

Click here for an Explainer on Gaza’s extremist factions.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair Children pose with a Palestinian fighter from the Islamic Jihad at an anti-Israel rally in Rafah, Gaza, on August 24, 2022.

Gazan militants drove pick-up trucks with different-sized replicas of rockets and posters of their slain commanders. People lined the streets, throwing flowers, AP News reported.

Israel and Western governments consider both Hamas and the Islamic Jihad to be terrorist groups due to scores of deadly attacks they carried out over the years, targeting Israeli civilians.

Many Palestinians, though, view militants of the groups as freedom fighters resisting Israel’s 55-year military presence in the Palestinian territories, including in the West Bank.