Gazans burning plastic to make diesel poses risks for health, environment

Living in one of the poorest parts of the Middle East and facing some of the region's highest fuel costs, Palestinians in Gaza are burning plastic to make affordable diesel.

It's an economic and practical solution in a territory blockaded by Israel for 15 years, but one which poses serious environmental and health risks, experts say.

Standing before rusty metal machinery and fuel containers, Mahmoud al-Kafarneh told AFP, at the site in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza, that he and his brothers came up with their plastic recycling project in 2018, "through searching the internet."

The process starts with the burning of wood in a furnace below a large mud-covered tank holding up to 1.5 tonnes of shredded plastic. When the plastic melts, the vapors flow through a pipe into a water tank where they cool and drip as fuel into containers, ready to be sold.

Only a few of the workers wear face masks and gloves as they melt bagfuls of shredded plastic. Kafarneh said no-one has experienced health problems since starting work at the site, which sits beside olive trees and away from residential buildings.

"We follow all safety procedures at work", he said.

But Ahmed Hillis, director of Gaza's National Institute for the Environment and Development, fears an environmental catastrophe from this unregulated industry.

"The method used is rudimentary and very harmful to the workers," mainly because they inhale toxic fumes, he told AFP.

Burning plastic releases dioxins, mercury and other toxic gases which pose "a threat to vegetation, human and animal health", according to the United Nations Environment Programme. Hillis adds another danger of burning plastic, which is derived from petroleum hydrocarbons.

The tank is "a time bomb because it could explode" from the heat, he said.