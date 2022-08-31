Gantz sanctions 20 people and companies operating for Hamas

It is mainly companies dealing with real estate and infrastructure projects that are sanctioned

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday signed an order imposing economic sanctions on 20 individuals and organizations accused of laundering money internationally for the Islamist group Hamas.

"Hamas manages investments worth hundreds of millions of dollars through a network of shell companies that conceal the groups' control over their assets," a ministry statement said.

According to this source, these companies mainly deal with real estate and infrastructure projects, operating in Sudan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Algeria, while "local authorities and financial institutions were unaware that Hamas was behind these companies."

Among those sanctioned is Osama Ali, identified as the head of the investment system and a member of Hamas' ruling council.

Companies involved include Al-Rowad for Real Estate Development Company Ltd (Sudan), Anda, a Saudi real estate and construction company, Sidar Company, and Agrogate Holding.

"This is an important operational and international announcement," Gantz said.

"Our policy is clear: we will continue to support the flow of money that goes to civilians [in Gaza], and we will continue to thwart any attempt to send money intended to strengthen the military capabilities of the terrorist organization Hamas,” he said.