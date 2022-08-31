Palestinian comedians heal with humor in West Bank

'Laughter is therapy. We need to show the world that Palestinians love to laugh, we love life, we love art'

Palestinian-American Amer Zahr is on a mission to heal through humor.

In 2015, he began to bring fellow Arab comedians from the United States to perform stand-up shows across the West Bank, including in the cities of Nablus, Bethlehem, and Ramallah.

Seven years later, Zahr’s now annual Palestine Comedy Festival is still going strong.

"Laughter is therapy," he told Reuters after last week's festival gig in Jerusalem. "We need to show the world that Palestinians love to laugh, we love life, we love art."

Zahr and seven other comedians performed at the city’s Dar al-Tifel al-Arabi school, established by a Palestinian educator in 1948 and where organizer Hani Kashou said the 350-ticket event was sold out.

Their jokes ranged from comic riffs on being questioned by Israeli border guards to puns stemming from mispronunciations of Arabic.

Bilal Sharmoug, who closed the show, joked that the reason he was big was because he conflated the word for “bon appetite” in Arabic – "sahtein" – with "sahnein," meaning “two plates.”

"We thank them so much for bringing a beautiful smile to our faces,” said attendee Nihaya Ghoul Awdallah. “For allowing us to release our worries, our sadness, and the difficult circumstances that we are in."

The line-up in the festival's first year included Egyptian-American Emmy-nominated actor Ramy Youssef and Palestinian-American comedian Mo Amer.

This year, all seven comedians were Palestinian.

Zahr performed all five of this year's shows wearing a black T-shirt bearing the word "press" as a tribute to Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Jenin in May.

"Comedy comes from tragedy. The pain and the suffering are exactly why we do this festival,” said Zahr.