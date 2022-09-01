Israeli who killed Palestinians in 2015 arson attack loses appeal

'No words will reflect the magnitude of the horror. These actions contradict all moral values'

An Israeli man convicted of killing three members of a West Bank Palestinian family in an arson attack seven years ago will remain in prison after Israel’s Supreme Court rejected his appeal on Thursday.

Amiram Ben Uliel was sentenced to three life sentences plus 20 years on three counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder in the 2015 attack on the Dawabsheh family in the town of Duma, south of Nablus.

Ben Uliel threw a firebomb into the Dawabsheh family’s home as they slept, killing 18-month-old Ali and critically wounding his parents, Raham and Sa’ad, who died weeks later in the hospital. The couple’s eldest son – aged four at the time – survived with severe burns.

In its ruling, the court said there was “no doubt” that Ben Uliel committed the “shocking and deeply disturbing” attack.

“No words will reflect the magnitude of the horror. These actions contradict and conflict with all moral values ​​and Jewish culture, which teaches patience and tolerance,” the judges wrote in their decision, calling Ben Uliel’s motive “ideologically racist.”

The court unanimously rejected Ben Uliel’s claim that he was tortured during interrogation by Israel’s domestic security agency the Shin Bet, and that his subsequent confessions were therefore illegal.

Regarding their claim of torture, the judges commented that Ben Uliel remained silent during the investigation for 17 days, “until he confessed shortly after… the use of special measures.”

Judge Yosef Elron said the confession was supported by further evidence, but noted his concern that rejecting the appeal could send a positive message to Israeli security forces about the methods used during questioning.