Welcome: Palestinians with disabilities working in Bethlehem hotel

The hotel project is not just about giving them an opportunity, 'it's also to change the reality'

In the heart of Bethlehem in the West Bank, Palestinians with learning disabilities are front and center at a new boutique hotel welcoming guests from across the globe.

Showcasing their skills at the hotel is intended to make Palestinians with disabilities more visible and overhaul perceptions within the community.

The hotel is located near the Church of the Nativity, one of the most important sites in the Holy Land, where Christians believe Jesus was born and crowds of pilgrims stroll early on hot summer mornings.

"Slowly, we (can) change the idea in the whole society, in the whole world, because here in Bethlehem, we receive guests from the whole world," said Mahera Nassar Ghareeb, the community leader of Maan lil-Hayat, an organization which supports Palestinians with intellectual disabilities.

Maan lil-Hayat (Together for Life), which was founded in 2009, is just weeks into its hotel venture in a restored 19th-century house. Ghareeb explained that those with disabilities can help with everything from doing the laundry to serving food.

AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP Mariam Kansan, 27, a Palestinian with special needs, works at a boutique hotel run by the Maan Lil-Hayaat, in Bethlehem, the West Bank, on August 26, 2022.

Around 40 Palestinians from the Bethlehem area are members of Maan lil-Hayat, some of whom have Down's syndrome, autism, or disabilities related to head injuries.

Some five percent of Palestinians in the West Bank have a learning or physical disability, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.

In Bethlehem, Ghareeb said many families "feel it's a burden" to have a relative in that situation: "Either they are locked at home, or they are running in the streets doing nothing and no one is taking care of them."

The hotel project is not just about giving them an opportunity "to be part of the team, it's also to change the reality, to change the society."