Stabbing attack in West Bank, assailant 'neutralized'

A stabbing attack took place on Friday near the southern West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba, on the outskirts of Hebron.

The assailant was neutralized by gunfire; the victim was reportedly in serious condition.

Following the stabbing, reports surfaced of clashes breaking out between Israeli forces and Palestinians in the area.

A rescue worker who was the first responder on the scene reported that a young man in his twenties was stabbed and wounded.

"Together with [Israeli army] medical personnel, I treated the wounded [his] upper body. I gave him first aid before he was taken to hospital. The assailant was neutralized by [Israeli] security forces," the rescue worker said.

This is a developing story.