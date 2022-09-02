Stabbing attack in West Bank, assailant 'neutralized'
The victim of the stabbing was reportedly in serious condition
A stabbing attack took place on Friday near the southern West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba, on the outskirts of Hebron.
The assailant was neutralized by gunfire; the victim was reportedly in serious condition.
Following the stabbing, reports surfaced of clashes breaking out between Israeli forces and Palestinians in the area.
A rescue worker who was the first responder on the scene reported that a young man in his twenties was stabbed and wounded.
"Together with [Israeli army] medical personnel, I treated the wounded [his] upper body. I gave him first aid before he was taken to hospital. The assailant was neutralized by [Israeli] security forces," the rescue worker said.
This is a developing story.