West Bank foreign visitors must tell Israel of love interest

Foreigners entering the West Bank must declare to Israeli authorities if they “formed a couple” with a Palestinian and in a relationship, according to new rules that map out other new restrictions likely to make visits for foreign nationals more difficult.

Set to take effect on Monday, the rules – drafted by COGAT, the Israeli Defense Ministry body responsible for Palestinian civil affairs – will not apply to those visiting Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

As part of a tightening of rules on foreigners living in, or wanting to visit the West Bank, the regulations demand that COGAT be informed if a foreigner is married to, planning to marry, or starting a relationship with a Palestinian ID holder.

If the relationship starts after a foreigner arrives in the West Bank, they must notify Israeli authorities within 30 days of their engagement, wedding, or the start of cohabitation.

“At the same time, an application must be submitted to the Palestinian Authority (the West Bank’s governing body) for formalizing the status,” the rules state.

New restrictions on Palestinian universities include a quote for 150 student visas and 100 foreign lecturers, while there are no such limits in Israeli ones.

The rules also set strict limitations on visa durations and extensions, preventing many people from working or volunteering in the West Bank for longer than a few months.

Asked by AFP, COGAT said the new regulations were a “two-year pilot” aimed at making the entry process “more efficient and more suited to the dynamic conditions of the times.”

But to Jessica Montell, executive director of the Israeli NGO HaMoked, it is about “demographic engineering of Palestinian society and isolating Palestinian society from the outside world.”