Report: US troubled by surge of violence in West Bank

The United States reportedly told Israel that it is worried about tensions escalating in the West Bank, according to media on Saturday.

This comes as Israel's army continues its five-month-long Operation "Break the Wave," to prevent terrorist attacks.

Operation "Break the Wave" started after a series of deadly attacks killed 19 people earlier this year. So far, over 1,200 suspects have been detained as part of the operation. According to the Palestinian Authority health ministry, at least 85 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces thus far this year.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf reportedly expressed concern to Israeli officials over the West Bank situation after a series of attacks this week.

An unnamed Israeli official told Channel 13 that the escalation was “very troubling to the Americans.”

“They expressed fear of a security escalation if this dynamic in which Palestinians are killed continues,” the official said.

Leaf urged Israel to partake in goodwill moves but fears that it may not be enough, according to Channel 13.

According to the report, Israel responded that it does not want the security situation to deteriorate, the reason behind the arrests. The Jewish state also added that there was "zero chance" it would halt Operation "Break the Wave."

The officials told Channel 13, “if we don’t want to have an attack in Tel Aviv or Bnei Brak or Elad, we must enter Nablus and Jenin.”