Israel issued revised guidelines on the entry of foreign nationals into the West Bank on Sunday, after pressure from US and European officials.

The new regulations repeal clauses requiring visitors to inform Israel of their relations with Palestinians.

Israel's Defense Ministry body responsible for Palestinian civil affairs, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), initially published in February a draft procedure for the entry and residence of foreigners in the West Bank.

The rules were due to take effect in July but were delayed by petitions to the Supreme Court. The revised document will come into effect on October 20.

Updated guidelines remove the requirement that a foreigner who begins a relationship with a West Bank resident after entering the territory must notify Israeli authorities within 30 days.

The new project also allows the extension of visas for foreigners from 90 to 180 days. In addition, COGAT removed quotas for visiting professors and students in Palestinian universities, which were originally set at 100 professors and 150 students.

At Washington's request, Israel also agreed to institute a two-year trial period during which further adjustments can be made to the regulations.

Despite the changes and the publication of the revised guidelines, the US government remains concerned: US Ambassador Tom Nides said he continues to "have concerns about the published protocols."

Shortly before the updated regulations were released, a senior US Embassy official, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed a similar sentiment.

Pledging to closely monitor the impact of the regulations, the official said Washington "fully expects the Israelis to make the necessary adjustments during the two-year trial period, to ensure the transparency and fair and equitable treatment, especially for all US citizens who travel to the West Bank."

The US official also praised COGAT, saying it had "significantly changed the guidelines." He also pointed to "less onerous requirements" for foreigners having romantic relationships with Palestinians, and the removal of university quotas.

The proposed quotas, likely to have a heavy impact on the Erasmus + exchange program, had aroused strong rebuke from the European Union.

In 2020, 366 European students and professors participated in courses in the West Bank, significantly more than the global quota proposed for the next two years.

The United States wants to ensure that the regulations "enable as many academics as possible to come to the West Bank," the official said.

After the draft was published in February, the regulations – which do not apply to people visiting Jewish settlements in the West Bank – were the subject of legal challenge and public censure in Israel.