Israeli army: Abu Akleh likely shot mistakenly by Israeli fire

Reporter was not targeted deliberately, was shot mistakenly during an active firefight, army official says

A report released Monday by the Israeli army concluded that the journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was most likely killed by a bullet fired by its forces.

The reporter was not targeted deliberately and was shot mistakenly during an active firefight, a senior Israeli military official stated. Abu Akleh, a veteran correspondent for Al Jazeera, was killed during an Israeli raid into the West Bank city of Jenin conducted as part of Operation "Break the Wave."

An investigation into the incident, including audio analysis, was conducted under the chain of command of the Commando Brigade and submitted to the Israeli army's Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi.

"As the commander of these soldiers, I am proud of their work: (which resulted in a) minimum of collateral damage," the senior army official said.

The Israeli night raid entered Jenin in order to arrest two Palestinians - one of whom was captured - and encountered stiff resistance. Israeli troops, including soldiers from the army's undercover unit Duvdevan, were "targeted from 360 degrees" for at least an hour with small arms, petrol bombs, and improvised explosives.

"Our soldiers were inside a jeep, under fire from 360 degrees - it was a battlefield," the official said. "The soldier could not see her and could not see she was a journalist."

No rules of engagement were broken, the army's investigation concluded.

"We are very sorry for this tragic loss of life. It is very important for the Israeli army that collateral damage does not happen and we are very clear about the (importance of) freedom of the press," the source added.