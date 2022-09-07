Palestinian killed during Israeli army raid in West Bank

A total of 25 wanted people were arrested in the West Bank overnight on suspicion of terrorist activities

A Palestinian who threw an explosive at Israeli soldiers was killed during an overnight raid in the West Bank on Wednesday.

"Yunis Ghasan Tayeh, 21, was killed by a bullet to the heart fired by a soldier of the occupation in al-Fara camp," the Palestinian Authority health ministry said.

An official statement by the Israeli army confirmed the shooting of a Palestinian man in the refugee camp, where a wanted person was arrested.

“During the activity, an improvised explosive device was thrown and a shot was fired at the force, who responded by shooting,” the statement said.

A total of 25 wanted people were arrested in the West Bank overnight on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities. Israeli security forces operated in a number of locations, including the villages of Dora, Hares, Deir el Asel, Beita and the city of Tulkarm.

“The fighters operated in the villages of Ezaria, Sawahra, Abu Dis and Sheikh Saad in the Etzion regional division, arrested eight wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities and found a gun, three cartridges, and an M-16 type weapon. As part of the activity in Kfar Ezaria, about 6,000 shekels ($1,750) were confiscated, which were suspected to be destined for terrorism,” the army statement said.

Another M-16 type weapon was confiscated in the city of Nablus, where a man wanted for involvement in terrorist activity was arrested.

No casualties to Israeli forces were reported. The arrested suspects and the confiscated weapons “were transferred to the security forces for further investigation.”

Israel has stepped up operations in the northern West Bank after a wave of attacks killed 19 people, mostly Israelis, in March. It has carried out near nightly raids as part of Operation "Break the Wave" on Palestinian-administered towns and cities, that have sparked frequent clashes with residents.

The Israeli army chief, Lieutenant General Aviv Kohavi, said Monday that some 1,500 wanted people had been arrested in the raids and "hundreds of attacks" prevented.