Gazans caught between hope, mistrust as Israel offers work

'Gaza must take a decision: economic openness or devastation and destruction?'

Days after the end of brief fighting last month, Gazan workers were already returning to work across the border under a permit scheme, as Israel works to help stabilize the volatile Palestinian enclave with economic inducements.

For those lucky enough to get a permit, a job in Israel can bring in 10 times what they could earn at home, a powerful incentive in an impoverished area where 2.3 million people live squeezed into the narrow, coastal Gaza Strip.

According to the World Bank, unemployment in Gaza runs at about 50 percent and more than half the population lives in poverty, exacerbated by repeated bursts of fighting and a years-long economic Israeli-Egyptian blockade.

Workers complain of the complicated, drawn-out process for permits often tangled up between Gaza’s ruling Islamist Hamas movement and the West Bank’s Palestinian Authority, which lost control of the Strip in 2007.

Some workers also claim that the permits do not give them many normal employment rights, including pensions and accident compensation insurance.

But that hasn’t curbed demand for permits, as Gaza’s Labor Ministry said it received 100,000 applications since March, when it began its involvement in the process.

Aware of the economic benefits to Gazans while wary of being trapped into making concessions to what Palestinians see as the occupying force, Ehab al-Ghsain, deputy of Gaza’s Labor Ministry, said Israel’s demands “will not influence our political positions.”

Israeli officials say the permits forced Hamas to face a choice: maintain their fundamental opposition to the Jewish state, or give Palestinians access to well-paying jobs.

"The leadership in Gaza must take a decision," said Moshe Tetro, head of the Israeli military's Coordination and Liaison Unit with Gaza. "Do they want civil and economic openness or devastation and destruction?"