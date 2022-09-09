Israeli wounded in West Bank drive-by shooting

This is a developing story

The Israeli military said an Israeli was lightly wounded in a drive-by shooting in the West Bank town of Huwara early Friday.

The passing Palestinian vehicle opened fire on an Israeli vehicle, shattering the car window and wounding an Israeli man before speeding off, according to a statement by the Israel Defense Forces.

Soldiers later found bullet casings in the area. A manhunt is currently underway for the suspects.

