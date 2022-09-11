Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh visits Moscow

Meeting with Russia’s Foreign minister comes amid tensions between Russia and Israel

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh landed in Moscow on Saturday ahead of a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the Gaza-based terrorist group said.

Haniyeh is accompanied by a delegation of senior Hamas officials including military leader Saleh al-Arouri and other members of Hamas' political bureau.

Discussions in Russia will revolve around "mutual ties" and "other issues relating to the situation in Palestine," Hamas said.

The meeting comes amid heightened tensions between Russia and Israel due to Jewish state support for Ukraine as well as Israeli airstrikes in Syria.

A Hamas delegation had already visited the Kremlin earlier in in May, amid violence around the al-Aqsa Mosque and the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

That same month, Sergei Lavrov angered Israelis by declaring that Hitler was part-Jewish, adding that "the biggest antisemites were the Jews themselves." The next day, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that "Israel supports the neo-Nazis in Ukraine."

Russian President Vladimir Putin had quickly taken the initiative to contact Naftali Bennett, then Israeli Prime Minister, to apologize for Sergei Lavrov's remarks about Hitler. Shortly after the incident Moscow initiated the liquidation of the Jewish Agency in Russia over alleged violation of the country's privacy laws.