Russia’s Lavrov meets with Hamas chief in Moscow

'The main attention was paid to the development of the situation in the Middle East region," Russia says

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with the political leader of the militant Hamas group Ismail Haniyeh in Moscow on Monday.

"On September 12… Lavrov hosted… Haniyeh, who is in Moscow as the head of the delegation of this Palestinian movement," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"During the conversation, the main attention was paid to the development of the situation in the Middle East region with an emphasis on the Palestinian issue."

During the talks, Lavrov urged an end to the fighting between Hamas and its rival Fatah, headed by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, stressing a “speedy restoration of Palestinian national unity on the political platform.”

The Hamas delegation also included the deputy head of the political bureau, Saleh Al-Arouri, as well as two other senior members, Moussa Abu Marzouk and Maher Salah. The trip is expected to last for several days.

Hamas spokesperson Taher al-Nono said on Saturday that Russia requested the meeting and the sides would discuss relations and Israeli "violations."

The meeting is likely to further strain ties between Jerusalem and Moscow, already frayed amid Israel's support for Ukraine since Russia's invasion over six months ago and Moscow’s attempt to close the Jewish Agency within its borders.

Airstrikes in Syria attributed to Israel have also sparked conflict between the two nations, with Lavrov condemning the attacks in August.

He specifically singled out what he called the "very disturbing" attack on Damascus airport on June 10, and attacks on the port of Tartus on the Mediterranean coast, which Israel did claim responsibility for.