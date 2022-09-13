Palestinian women harassed by Palestinian men at checkpoint

'Palestinian workers... are subjected to many different types of exploitation, harassment, and repression'

Palestinian workers crossing into Israel don’t find it easy – long lines, longer waits, and sometimes invasive security checks. But women crossing the border also recently said they were also subjected to sexual harassment.

Some Palestinian women recently came forward accusing male workers also crossing of using the opportunity and the captive audience to sexually harass, grope, and assault them at the Sha’ar Efraim checkpoint, south of Tulkarm separating the northern West Bank and central Israel.

Assaf Adiv, executive director of the MAAN Workers Association labor union, explained to i24NEWS that while there are lines for workers at the checkpoint separating men and women, there are no signs to make such a distinction.

“We approached the checkpoint authorities and told them to put signs at the entrance of the line for women. We also asked that guards wear body cameras,” Adiv said.

According to Maan, Palestinians crossing into Israel to work are entitled to the same protections and dignities that Israeli workers experience. But with this particular case, the challenge lies on the other side of the border – the harassment is happening on the Palestinian side, apparently outside of Israeli jurisdiction.

“We know it’s been happening for quite some time. The majority of men workers crossing the checkpoints aren’t involved, but some are,” Adiv said.

“Palestinian workers who enter Israel in general, women and men, are already subjected to many different types of exploitation, harassment, and repression,” he continued.

“We don't know if it will continue tomorrow, but it’s something very important and simple to solve – The dignity of workers and women.”