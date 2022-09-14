Palestinian gunmen open fire on Israeli soldiers near Jenin

This is a developing story

The Israeli army said a gunfight erupted between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian gunmen near Jenin early Wednesday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that two suspects were observed near the village of Jalma along the West Bank security fence. As soldiers arrived on the scene, the suspects opened fire.

Ynet said the soldiers returned fire and hit the two, seriously wounding them.

The IDF said more details would be forthcoming.

Frequent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces operating in the Jenin area have been ongoing for months, with Israel's arrest of a local Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader in August leading to a brief cycle of cross-border violence between the IDF and Gaza militants.

