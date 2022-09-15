Trump offered West Bank to Jordan's king during presidency - report

'I couldn’t breathe. I was bent doubled-over,' Abdullah said, according to a new book

Former US president Donald Trump offered Jordan’s King Abdullah II the West Bank during his presidency, according to a report in The Washington Post.

“I thought I was having a heart attack,” Jordan’s king told an American friend, according to “The Divider: Trump in the White House 2017-2021” — a new book by The New York Times’ White House correspondent Peter Baker and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser that was obtained by The Washington Post.

The book, set to be released on September 20, details Trump’s unorthodox presidency and apparent disregard for the political norms of his office.

Covering topics from Trump’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic to another possible bid for the presidency in 2024, the book also included an incident in January 2018, when Trump suddenly called King Abdullah II to offer him a “great deal”: to take control of the West Bank.

Control of the West Bank is one of main points of contention between Israel and the Palestinians. Israel took the region over from Jordan during the Six Day War in 1967, following Jordan taking control in 1950 in the wake of Israel’s War of Independence.

“I couldn’t breathe,” Abdullah allegedly said after hearing what Trump offered. “I was bent doubled-over.”