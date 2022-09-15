Canadian soldiers enter West Bank to gather info about settlers

The two foreigners left the area after the intervention of the Israeli forces

Two Canadian army soldiers traveled illegally to the West Bank on Thursday to meet with Arab residents of the village of A-Tawana in the Hebron Governorate.

They reportedly came to collect testimonies regarding "settlers violence." Earlier on Monday, Qatari media reported that a number of Palestinians were injured as a result of an attack carried out on the residents of the village by settlers from the Israeli settlement of Maon.

“The Canadian coordinator visited the village of Al-Tawana to learn more about the suffering of the inhabitants and the attacks of the settlers,” an Arab resident wrote on Facebook, posting a photo of the meeting.

After learning about the visit, the head of the regional council of Mount Hebron, Yohai Demari, contacted various security forces of the civil administration and the Israeli army, asking them to expel the Canadian soldiers. The two foreigners left the area after the intervention of the Israeli forces.

“The time has come for the State of Israel to put the issue of governance at the top of its priorities,” Yohai Demari said following the incident.

“The people of Israel have only one army, and it alone is responsible for the safety of all citizens of Judea and Samaria. The state must do what is necessary in order not to not allow foreign armies to enter the region without coordination and without military escort. Without this, we will continue to lose our authority in the area that is most important for the continuity and defense of the State of Israel, and will encourage violent attacks against settlers,” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, an Israeli officer was killed when a gunfight erupted between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian gunmen near Jenin in the northern West Bank.