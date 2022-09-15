West Bank: Shooting in Mount Hebron, civilian wounded

An 18-year-old man was shot in his upper body but was fully conscious and could "communicate" with paramedics

A young man was shot on Thursday evening in the southern West Bank area of Mount Hebron, near the Carmel settlement, and the assailant reportedly escaped and is still at large.

Paramedics confirmed that an 18-year-old man was shot in his upper body, but was fully conscious and "communicated with us." He was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

According to the reports, the wounded teenager was a yeshiva student, who was inside the building when the shooting started and hit the school's window.

Israel's army said in a statement that an alert was activated regarding a potential security incident in the Carmel settlement.

"At these moments, an intrusion incident is taking place in Moshav Carmel, military forces are on the way," said a Mount Hebron spokesperson.

Searches are underway to understand whether the assailant is inside the community or if he escaped outside. Roads in the area have been closed and the nearby settlements were put under lockdown.

This is a developing story