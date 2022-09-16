Gaza: Farmer discovers Byzantine-era mosaic

The ornate mosaic represents one of the most important archaeological treasures ever discovered in Gaza

A mosaic floor from the Byzantine period was discovered in the Gaza Strip, following an excavation by a farmer who planned to plant olive trees in Bureij, just over a mile from the border with Israel.

Palestinian farmer Salman Al Nabahine made the incredible discovery after digging the ground with his son for three months. The ornate mosaic represents one of the most important archaeological treasures ever discovered in the Palestinian enclave, according to experts.

On the well-preserved and very colorful mosaic are 17 iconographies of animals and birds.

"It is the most beautiful mosaic floor discovered in Gaza, both in terms of the quality of the graphic representation and the complexity of the geometry,” said René Alter, an archaeologist from Jerusalem.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair Details of parts of a Byzantine-era mosaic floor are uncovered by a Palestinian farmer in Bureij in the central Gaza Strip, on September 5, 2022.

According to Elter, the mosaic floor dates from the period between the 5th and 7th centuries, but a professional excavation would be needed to determine when exactly it was completed and whether it is part of a religious or secular site.

Elter, who conducted research in Gaza in the past, did not visit the site personally, but viewed photos and videos from local archaeologists.

He noted that the discovery is in “immediate danger” because it is so close to the Israeli separation fence, often the site of intermittent clashes or Israeli incursions.

Gaza’s antiquities department, run by the enclaves governing body Hamas, said it would soon issue a statement on the discovery.