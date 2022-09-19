Booking.com to warn travelers against staying in Israeli settlements

'Certain areas affected by conflict may pose a greater risk to travelers'

International website for hotel reservations, Booking.com, will mark accommodations located in conflict zones starting this week, including several Israeli settlements, Israeli media reported on Monday.

Major Israeli settlements Ma'ale Adumim and Ariel in the northern West Bank will be among the marked locations.

The news was first reported Monday on the Channel 13 show, "HaZinor."

"Certain areas affected by conflict may pose a greater risk to travelers, so we provide our customers with information that helps them make decisions and encourage them to check their government's official travel guidelines as part of the decision-making process," Booking.com told Ynet, explaining their decision.

A travel warning for tourists planning to stay in Israeli settlements is expected to be issued as early as this Thursday. According to the company’s statement, a text will appear next to certain accommodations saying that "a visit to this area may be accompanied by an increased risk to safety, human rights and other risks to guests and the local community."

The company’s spokesperson noted that Israel will not be the only country to which the new labeling rules will apply.

"The marking will appear in other conflict zones in the world,'' the company told Ynet.

In 2018, another digital tourism service Airbnb announced it would remove properties located in West Bank Jewish settlements from its rental listing. However, in 2020, the Amnesty International human rights group claimed that the company has still not imposed the ban.

