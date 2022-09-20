Palestinian Authority arrests Hamas member in rare raid

Israeli officials have blasted the Palestinian Authority for its inability to act against terrorists

The Palestinian Authority arrested on Monday night a prominent Hamas member in Nablus, Musab Shtayyeh, as well as two other wanted men.

The arrests sparked riots that closed roads in the West Bank city, with unconfirmed video clips on social media showing guns being fired and crowds marching in the streets.

Shtayyeh was a close associate of Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, according to Ynet, an operative for Hamas' rival Fatah movement who was killed in a West Bank raid last month.

His arrest comes amid a wave of Israeli operations against terrorist operatives in the West Bank, focused largely in the northern cities of Jenin and Nablus.

The Palestinian Authority’s show of force against radical elements of Palestinian society appears to be a response to Israeli criticism of the ruling body’s inability to put a lid on violent attacks perpetrated against Israeli soldiers and civilians.

Israeli security officials and experts have said the operations are necessary because of the Palestinian Authority’s waning public support and its shortcomings in combating terrorist organizations in the West Bank.

“Some of the rise in terrorism stems from the Palestinian security mechanisms’ helplessness, which leads to a lack of governance in certain areas of the Judea and Samaria,” Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said in August, referring to the Hebrew name for the West Bank.

This, in turn, leads to “a fertile ground for the growth of terrorism,” he said.