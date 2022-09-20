Israel to compensate Gazans affected by ‘Breaking Dawn’

'The resilience shown by the residents of the Gaza Strip deserves not only appreciation, but also action'

Compensation was approved on Tuesday by the Israeli parliament’s Finance Committee for residents and business owners of the Gaza Strip who were affected by the outburst of fighting between Israel and the enclave’s Palestinian Islamic Jihad last month.

Unofficial reports said more than a hundred houses crumbled in the chaos that ensued after Israel launched its Operation “Breaking Dawn” military offensive campaign against PIJ targets from August 5-8.

The regulations provide a broad response to the indirect damages suffered by Gaza residents during the conflict.

Compensation will be given not only for the days of fighting, but starting from the day that movement restrictions were imposed in localities of the area.

In the days leading up to the rocket barrages, Israel shut the crossing of goods and people along its frontier with Gaza, citing fears of reprisals following the arrest of two senior Islamic Jihad members in the West Bank.

Three days into the fighting and on the fifth day of Israel’s complete closure of the Palestinian enclave, the only power plant in the Gaza Strip shut down due to a lack of fuel.

"The resilience shown by the residents of the Gaza Strip deserves not only appreciation, but also action,” Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement.

“I thank the Finance Committee and [parliament] member Nira Shafek for their professional work and determination to provide a response to the residents of the Strip and businesses in the area."