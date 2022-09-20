Gaza: Marine fish farm makes up for dwindling catch

Gaza's fishing boats operate under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade, reducing the size of their catch

A fish farm established in the Mediterranean Sea off of the Gaza Strip last year is producing sea bream for the local market as well as for export to the West Bank, bringing a welcome boost to diets and much-needed cash to the economy.

The facility, established by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, is one of a range of projects aimed at bolstering the local fishing industry and developing businesses in Gaza.

Fish exports were recently hit by restrictions imposed by Israel in August, but those are expected to ease.

Gaza’s fishing boats have long operated under a tight Israeli-Egyptian blockade, which makes it too expensive for many to operate and reduced the size of their catch, hindering economic development in the Palestinian enclave, where just over half the population lives in poverty.

Abdel-Naser Madhi, the head of the offshore fish farm project, said the new facilities help bring in vital funds for the fishing industry and create stronger export ties.

He expects production of 66-88 tons of sea bream in the first year to be divided between Gaza and West Bank markets. West Bank dealers were competing to buy the project's fish, Madhi said.

The fishing industry was hit by export bans imposed by Israel, which controls access for exports from Gaza to markets in the West Bank, and which engages in repeated conflicts with the Strip’s extremist groups.

In August, when Israel launched an offensive military campaign against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, exports were stopped for two weeks before being allowed to resume at just a fifth of the normal level of 110 tons a month, an amount Palestinians said was insufficient.