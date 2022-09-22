Israeli soldier wounded in car ramming attack in West Bank’s Hawara
The terrorist was neutralized
An Israeli soldier was lightly wounded in a drive-by attack in the West Bank town of Hawara on Thursday.
According to preliminary reports, a car with Israeli license plate tried to hit a military post. Israeli forces opened fire to stop the driver.
The soldier, who reportedly sustained a leg injury, is being treated by medics at the scene.
“A report was received a short time tago about a drive-by attack near the village of Hawara in the area of the Shomron regional division. The terrorist was neutralized,” the army statement said.
This is a developing story. More details to follow.
