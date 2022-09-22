English
Israeli soldier wounded in car ramming attack in West Bank’s Hawara

i24NEWS

Israeli soldiers near the Hawara checkpoint, outside the West Bank city of Nablus, on May 17, 2022.
The terrorist was neutralized

An Israeli soldier was lightly wounded in a drive-by attack in the West Bank town of Hawara on Thursday.

According to preliminary reports, a car with Israeli license plate tried to hit a military post. Israeli forces opened fire to stop the driver. 

The soldier, who reportedly sustained a leg injury, is being treated by medics at the scene. 

“A report was received a short time tago about a drive-by attack near the village of Hawara in the area of the Shomron regional division. The terrorist was neutralized,” the army statement said. 

This is a developing story. More details to follow

