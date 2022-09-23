Report: Palestinians 'excessively censored' by FB during 2021 war

Report finds 'unintentional bias,' not deliberate discrimination

Facebook applied excessive standards of censorship to posts by Palestinians during last year’s Gaza war, a practice that violated the freedom of expression and of political participation and non-discrimination, according to a report commissioned by the social media giant.

The report from independent consulting firm Business for Social Responsibility (BSR), published on Thursday, appeared to bear out Palestinian criticisms of Facebook’s content rules and their enforcement as it relates to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: It found the company over-enforced rules when it came to Arabic content and under-enforced content in Hebrew.

Yet the report did not find intentional bias at Facebook and its parent company Meta: “no evidence of racial, ethnic, nationality or religious animus in governing teams” among “employees representing different viewpoints, nationalities, races, ethnicities, and religions relevant to this conflict.”

Rather, it found numerous instances of unintended bias.

“There are no quick, overnight fixes to many of these recommendations, as BSR makes clear,” Meta stated in response. “While we have made significant changes as a result of this exercise already, this process will take time — including time to understand how some of these recommendations can best be addressed, and whether they are technically feasible.”

Israel experienced an intense escalation of violence in May 2021 that spilled out into the streets, with the country experiencing the worst communal violence between Jewish and Arab citizens in years, which its security services attribute in part to incitement on social media.