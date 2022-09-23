PA's Abbas: Israel 'destroying the two-state solution'

'We no longer have an Israeli partner to whom we can talk,' says Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, while addressing the UN General Assembly on Friday, said that Israel is deliberately impeding progress toward a two-state solution and can no longer be considered a reliable partner in the peace process.

Israel "is, through its premeditated and deliberate policies, destroying the two-state solution," Abbas said during his speech, adding that Israel "undermined the Oslo Accords."

"This proves unequivocally that Israel does not believe in peace," he added. "Therefore, we no longer have an Israeli partner to whom we can talk."

This comes after Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's speech, where he gave backing, in principle, to Palestinian statehood, sharing his support for a two-state solution.

Lapid stated that a future Palestinian state "will be a peaceful one," calling it the single condition for such a state.

"More than five million Palestinians lived under the Israeli occupation for more than 54 years," Abbas continued.

"I want to tell you today on behalf of the Palestinians that our confidence in our ability to reach peace is deteriorating. Do you want to suffocate the hope we have?"

During Abbas's introduction, he described the Nakba, the Palestinian term to describe when Arabs fled or were expelled during Israel's War of Independence. He called the event a "humiliation for all humanity, especially for those who executed this heinous crime."

He also spoke on the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, stating that Israel killed her "on purpose" and called on the country to be "prosecuted for this crime."