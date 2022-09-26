Israel’s Gantz tells Abbas Palestinian security must act to stop terror in West Bank

Abbas called Gantz to send him holidays regards as Jews celebrate New Year

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday spoke with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas who called Gantz to send him holidays regards as Jews celebrate the New Year of 5783.

According to Israeli media reports, during a relatively short conversation the minister emphasized the need to maintain the presence of the Palestinian security mechanisms in the West Bank to stop terror and violence in the area that have escalated in recent weeks.

Earlier on Monday evening, Israeli police reported that it was working to restore peace and order in east Jerusalem after residents started riots throwing stones and fireworks at the police officers and setting garbage bins on fire. No injuries were reported during the unrest.

Israeli security forces have been put on high alert during the High Holidays that started on Sunday evening and will last until mid October. The focus is on events that are being held in Jerusalem’s Old City, where thousands of Jews attend religious festivities.

Nearly 2,000 officers were said to be deployed to the city to prevent possible terrorist attacks. Israel had earlier announced the closure of the crossings to the West Bank and Gaza Strip for Palestinians during Rosh Hashanah and the following holidays - Yom Kippur and Sukkot