PA's Abbas discusses cooperation with Israel's Herzog

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called Israel’s President Isaac Herzog Tuesday evening to wish him and all Israelis happy holidays on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

During their conversation, Herzog underscored the need to maintain and promote neighborly relations between the two nations and the importance of joint activities “to ensure order and to stop violence and extremist forces,” according to an official statement.

“Both leaders expressed their hope that in the coming year civil and security cooperation will be enhanced and peace and security will be restored,” the statement added.

On Monday, Abbas also spoke to Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who emphasized the need to maintain the presence of the Palestinian security mechanisms in the West Bank to stop terror and violence in the area that have escalated in recent weeks.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jerusalem police arrested at least two Palestinians after clashes broke out at the Temple Mount, the second straight day of violence at the flashpoint site. Dozens of Palestinians rioted in East Jerusalem on Monday night, hurling rocks, stones and Molotov cocktails at Israeli security forces.