Gunmen open fire on Israeli soldiers in West Bank

Incident comes amid heightened tensions over the Jewish New Year

Israeli forces came under fire by Palestinian terrorists in the northern West Bank on Tuesday, with none reported wounded.

Rioters threw rocks and improvised explosives at Israeli soldiers as gunmen opened fire on their positions, according to Israeli media reports, near the West Bank village of Asira al-Shamaliya, near Nablus.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad took responsibility for the attack, as well as another shooting incident at around the same time at the Jaba checkpoint nearby, although the Israeli military said this was the same attack. The perpetrators managed to withdraw safely, the Palestinian terrorist organization said.

Israeli forces have increased West Bank operations in recent months to root out members of the organization, and the attacks come amid heightened tensions during the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, which kicks off a series of holidays over the following weeks.

Israeli authorities have arrested at least 14 people in Jerusalem since Sunday, when the holiday began, after they clashed with police in protest of Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount, or Al-Aqsa mosque.

Several locked themselves inside the Al-Aqsa mosque on Sunday night, and fired firecrackers at police the next morning ahead of Jewish visitors coming to the site.

“Those rioters and lawbreakers from Temple Mount and east Jerusalem are expected to be arrested in the coming days,” Israel Police said.